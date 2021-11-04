Police: Woman suffers gunshots, man arrested

Nov. 4—Glynn County police officers responding to a distress call before dawn Tuesday near U.S. 17 and Interstate 95 found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds and lacerations.

Police later arrested Marion Wilson, 64, and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Police found the victim after receiving a call at around 2 a.m. about a woman who stepped out of a dark SUV in the roadway and was seeking help from passersby.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for treatment of her wounds, police said.

The resulting investigation later led police to Wilson, who was booked into the county jail at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call county police investigations at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264- 1333.