Police: Woman supplied drugs in Altoona man's overdose death

Jan. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman supplied the drugs that led to the overdose death of an Altoona man in 2020, police say.

Chelsey R. Leith, 33, 11795 29th Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide and two felony counts of bail jumping.

A warrant was issued for Leith's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police officers were sent to a residence on Hayden Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, on a report of a pulseless and non-breathing man who was hunched over on the floor on his knees and elbows.

The man was pronounced dead by the Eau Claire County medical examiner. Drug paraphernalia was observable in the room.

The man's grandmother is the owner of the residence. She said the man moved into the residence in July 2019 and mostly stayed in his room. He moved to Altoona from the Milwaukee area.

The grandmother said the man had used heroin but that he had not used the drug in two or three years. Other family members also acknowledged the man's previous drug use.

In the man's room, police found a box of syringes and other drug paraphernalia items. They also found bags and containers of a green leafy substance and yellow wax colored substances that later field-tested for the presence of marijuana. A brownish-colored powder would later field-test positive for heroin.

The man's body was taken to Madison for an autopsy. The man had 15 apparent needle injection marks on his right arm and 20 to 25 similar injection marks on his left arm. Fluid found inside his lung was a possible symptom of drug overdose. The autopsy concluded the man likely died from an illegal drug overdose.

Police reviewed the man's Facebook Messenger conversations and found an ongoing conversation he had with Leith on Feb. 3, 2020, between 10:50 a.m. and 1:47 p.m.

The conversation contained a comprehensive list of drug slang terms for heroin, fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana.

Police determined the conversation made it appear that Leith provided the man with drugs just prior to his death.

Toxicology results released on March 9, 2020, showed the presence of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana in the man's blood. The Eau Claire County medical examiner said the heroin and fentanyl levels in the man's blood were lethal and were ruled as his cause of death.

At the time of the man's death, Leith was free on bond for two pending 2019 felony cases in Dunn County. Conditions of the bond included committing no new crimes.

Leith is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs in January 2017 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the three new felony charges, Leith could be sentenced to up to 31 years in prison.