Police: Woman tased after locking herself in stolen car along I-35 in Round Rock

Police closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Round Rock near the Kia store for almost an hour on Tuesday morning because of an incident with the driver of a stolen vehicle, an official said.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Interstate 35 North shortly before 8 a.m. to help a female driver after officials determined she was in a stalled, stolen vehicle on the shoulder of the road, said Round Rock police Cmdr. Tom Sloan.

Police tried to get the driver out of the vehicle but she refused and barricaded herself inside of it, Sloan said. After several minutes of refusing to get out, she exited the vehicle and "became erratic in the roadway," he said.

"The female continued to refuse to comply with orders once outside the vehicle and in the roadway," Sloan said. "She was tased and safely taken into custody. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation."

