Police: Woman threatens to blow up medical facility

Sep. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to use a bomb to blow up a local medical facility.

Cumberland Police said Patricia Pearle Sisler, 50, was served an arrest warrant charging her with making a threat of mass destruction and disturbing the peace. The warrant was issued Aug. 1, according to court records.

According to police, Sisler threatened staff, but it was determined she was not in possession of explosives.

She was being held without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center following an initial appearance before a district court commissioner Tuesday.