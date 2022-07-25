Police: Woman threatens to have boyfriend decapitate police officer and family

Jul. 25—A Brownsville woman angry because she had been arrested threatened a Brownsville police officer and his family and said she was going to have her boyfriend find the officer and his family and decapitate them, police said.

Gabriella Aldana, 41, is charged with terroristic threat on a peace officer, terroristic threat, criminal trespass, and obstruction of justice. Her bonds total $23,000.

The incident started at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday when Brownsville police went to a home at the 500 block of Rey Juan Carlos in response to a woman kicking and banging on the front door, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Aldana was yelling out for a female named Ashley, as she repeatedly kicked to the door, Sandoval said.

The homeowner and her children were inside the residence and were afraid that Aldana would find a way to get inside, Sandoval said.

"She was looking for a female named Ashley who doesn't reside at the location. She never specified why she was looking for her, "Sandoval said.

When police arrived at the home, they found Aldana coming out of the front porch area and questioned her. Another officer talked to the homeowner who showed the officer the Ring Video of Aldana at her home, Sandoval said. Aldana was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

It was while she was being transported to jail that Aldana started to threaten the officer, Sandoval said. "The first thing she said was you don't know who I am. I am a Mala Salvatrucha, which is the MS 13 gang, and she told the officer when I get out, I am going to find you and your family and take care of you guys."

Aldana also told the officer once her boyfriend gets out of prison, "he was going to find him and his family to decapitate them all," Sandoval said.

Sandoval said officers often get threats and it becomes more concerning when threats are made against their families. "The officers are just there doing their job and people get upset and the officers do get threats on a daily basis."

A police "mugshot" of Aldana shows her with a black eye and Sandoval said that happened to her before the officers arrived at the residence on Rey Juan Carlos.

Sandoval said bodycam footage shows Aldana did not resist arrest or do anything that would cause her any type of physical injury. "She was taken into custody without incident and placed in the backseat of the car and driven to the police department."