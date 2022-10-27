Police: Woman threatens to shoot friend with BB gun

Oct. 27—A woman upset that her male friend wanted to go to Walmart — and she didn't — pulled out a BB gun and told him she was going to shoot him, Brownsville police said.

Heaven Valenzuela, 17, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of abandon/endanger child. Her male friend, Edgar Omar Salazar, 20, is charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

The incident happened Tuesday at the 2500 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

Brownsville police responded to the location after authorities received a call in reference to a subject with a gun, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

The officers were told a male and female, later identified as Valenzuela and Salazar, were seen arguing and that the female had a gun, Sandoval said. The couple got in a gold-colored van and left the area.

The officers were able to locate the van and conducted a traffic stop on it and spoke to Salazar.

"They made contact with Salazar, who informed the officer that Valenzuela had threatened him with a black BB Gun at the Walmart," Sandoval said." "Salazar wanted to go to Wal-Mart, and Valenzuela refused to go. Salazar got out of the van and started to walk to the store when Valenzuela approached him with the BB-Gun and told him she was going to shoot him."

Salazar took the gun from Valenzuela and the couple got inside the van, police said.

As this was going on, three children were left inside the van with another male, police said.

Sandoval said the male inside the van backed up with Salazar told police and Valenzuela was arrested.

During the investigation a bag of marijuana was found inside the van and Salazar told police it belonged to him, according to police. He too was arrested and both were transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Valenzuela's bond was set at $35,000 and Salazar's bond was set at $6,000.