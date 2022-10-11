Police: Woman tried to burn down her own Meadville apartment

Oct. 11—A Meadville woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to burn down her Chestnut Street apartment Saturday night.

Diane M. Limbaugh, 56, is in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $30,000 bond while awaiting a preliminary hearing on arson and other charges filed by Meadville Police Department.

Police accuse Limbaugh of arson, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, tampering with fire equipment, obstructing emergency services, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police allege Limbaugh damaged three smoke alarms in apartment at 303 1/2 Chestnut St., before starting a fire in her apartment early Saturday evening.

Meadville Central Fire Department and city police were called to the second-floor apartment around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and smoke coming from the apartment, according to court documents.

Authorities found Limbaugh in the smoke-filled apartment, but she wouldn't leave until officers escorted her out, the arrest affidavit filed in the case said.

Limbaugh told police that she had been burning a wallet on the apartment stove, the affidavit said.

Firefighters found Limbaugh had removed three smoke alarms from the apartment and that is why they were not going off.

Her apartment is in a building that is part of a row of buildings that are attached and were occupied at the time, the affidavit said.

Limbaugh was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, acting for Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, and placed in the county jail in lieu of bond.

She faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Pendolino on Oct. 24.