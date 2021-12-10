Police: Woman tries to set clerk, gas station on fire

Dec. 10—ASHLAND — A group of customers prevented a 36-year-old woman from setting a convenience store clerk on fire Thursday morning, according to Ashland Police.

Felicia Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.

At around 9 a.m., Helton is accused of entering the Sunoco Station at Winchester Avenue and 22nd Street and dousing the clerk in gasoline, according to APD.

She then pulled a lighter out and attempted to set the clerk and the store on fire, APD reported. Customers intervened and subdued Helton until officers arrived, an APD news release noted.

Chief Todd Kelley said there were no indicators that Helton was suffering from a mental health issue or behavior as a result of substance abuse.

The station is owned and operated by people of South Asian descent — such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Kelley said statements allegedly made by Helton "indicated a bias."

That bias could later be used as an enhancement against Helton as the charges make their way through the court system, Kelley said.

All avenues for motivation are still being explored at this time — Kelley said the suspect has "not said a lot" after being apprehended by police.

"It's very bizarre," Kelley said.

Criminal attempt to commit murder is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.

