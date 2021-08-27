Police: Woman used company credit card to make $230K in personal purchases

Aug. 27—MILTON — A former human resources administrator at Custom Container Solutions in Milton allegedly used a company credit card to illegally make more than $230,000 in personal purchases and altered the payroll to give herself a raise, according to Milton Police Department.

Jennifer L. Leonard, 50, of Green Street, Selinsgrove, was charged with three felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, four felony counts of access device fraud, a felony count of theft by deception, a felony count of receiving stolen property, a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and a felony count of forgery. The charges were filed by Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The police were contacted by Todd A. Vonderheid, a managing partner at Custom Container Solutions (CCS), 201 N. Industrial Rd., Milton, on Aug. 7 to report that Leonard, a former employee, had allegedly committed a theft from the company. She had been terminated on July 8 for issues not related to the reported theft.

A discrepancy had been identified in the company payroll. The management team said Leonard was allegedly using various methods to conceal her theft, police said.

Leonard, the human resources administrator, was responsible for entering employee work hours into the company Paylocity account. She was also responsible for new employee onboarding that included creating employee profiles in the system, police said.

Leonard's base salary was $60,000. She was overpaid by $2,700 in 2020 and $13,078.73 in 2021, police said.

Leonard received two payroll checks on April 30, May 14 and June 25, police said.

Leonard also used the company credit card, which showed several discrepancies of balance due versus payments made. Leonard was not able to provide specific details but indicated she would inquire with M&T Bank. She later told management that the bank overcharged the company and would be refunding them, police said.

Leonard allegedly used her company credit card to make purchases to her personal PayPal account totaling $234,192.23 and then allegedly modified the account documents to cover up the purchases. These purchases were made between November 2018 and May, police said.

When questioned by police, Leonard admitted to using the company credit card to make purchases to her personal PayPal account. She admitted to receiving additional pay as well, police said.

A preliminary hearing is not yet scheduled.