Police: Woman used fake money at EC store twice in six days

Feb. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman passed counterfeit bills at an Eau Claire business twice over six days, police say.

Chelsie D. Riebe, 31, 848 Kari Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of uttering a forgery and bail jumping.

Riebe is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Feb. 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Midwest Home Supply, 2921 Mall Drive, on Jan. 6 on a report that a woman had passed three counterfeit $20 bills.

The assistant store manager told the officer they had noticed three fake $20 bills among the sales proceeds. She said store staff were able to identify a suspect after viewing store video.

The female was able to slip the fake bills into a group of real bills to make the $185 purchase.

The assistant manager showed the officer the three counterfeit bills. They were clearly fake as the edges were badly cut, the printing was not centered, and many edges were ragged and not straight. Parts of the bills had no ink where there should be ink, and the bills were shaved so that part of the inked portion was cut off. Two of the bills bore the same serial number.

Store staff said the female visits the store quite often and that they would call the police if she came into the store again.

Images of the female's face were distributed to area police in an attempt to identify her.

Store staff called police on Jan. 11 when the female came back and attempted to pass another fake $20 bill. Staff handed the obviously fake bill over to the police. The female was still at the store when the officer arrived.

The female identified herself as Riebe. "The bill I used was fake but I didn't know that," she said.

Riebe said she didn't want to speak to police without an attorney. There was nothing else illegal found on her person or in her vehicle.

At the time of these incidents, Riebe was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of that bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the four felony charges, Riebe could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.