Police: Woman used welfare card found at gas station

Jul. 23—MILTON — A Watsontown woman allegedly found a welfare card and used it to illegally purchase groceries at Weis Market in Milton.

Trooper Tyler Arbogast, of the Milton State Police Barracks, charged Billie Jo Hoey, 40, of Albatros Drive, with a misdemeanor count of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of theft of lost property. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Coco Maurer on June 3 told police she had used her welfare card at the Short Stop in Watsontown and then went to Lingle's Neighborhood Market to purchase groceries, but her card was missing. She received notification that her card was used at Weis Markets in Milton, said police.

Arbogast reviewed surveillance footage of the individual, later identified as Hoey, making a $22.22 transaction with Maurer's card. In an interview with police, Hoey admitted to finding the card in the convenience store, using it to purchase the groceries at Weis and then throwing the card in the trash, police said.

A preliminary hearing for Hoey is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. July 28 in front of Diehl.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER