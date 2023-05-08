Police: Woman using drugs crashes into building in Townsend, drives away

A Townsend woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was on drugs when she crashed into a building and fled the scene Sunday.

Deborah Gyles, 61, allegedly drove into a building on Main Street around 3:20 p.m.

Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle involved at Gyles’ residence, where she was taken into custody.

Although the building contains multiple stores, the car drove into an area of the structure that was vacant, according to Townsend police.

Gyles, 61, is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW