Police: Woman victimized parents through fraudulent credit card spree

Aug. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta woman victimized her parents for thousands of dollars through a fraudulent credit card spree, police say.

Carrolee A. Moore, 48, 218 W. Perkins St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with nine felonies: two counts each of uttering a forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, and theft or possession of stolen financial transaction cards, and one count of fraud against a financial institution.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Moore, which prohibits her from having contact with her parents and using or possessing anyone else's personal identifying information. She must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Moore returns to court Sept. 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man contacted Augusta police on March 22 because his wife received a statement indicating they owed $1,200 on a Capital One credit card.

The man said his wife has never had a credit card in her name. The woman has dementia and no access to the internet.

The man said someone had also taken a Fleet Farm credit card out in his name and spent about $4,500 on the card. Fleet Farm told the man the money was spent in the store and not online.

The man said Moore, his daughter, has a history of similar crimes but had "gotten her life together."

The man said he is the only one who manages the finances for both himself and his wife.

The bank overseeing the Fleet Farm card told police the account was opened on Dec. 23 and generated 16 transactions from Dec. 23 to Jan. 27. The account was then closed after it was found to be fraudulent. The total amount of charges on the account was $3,169. All of the transactions were at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm.

Capital One fraud officials told police two accounts were opened in Moore's mother's name and that both accounts are currently closed.

A search warrant was executed July 20 at Moore's residence. Police found nine financial transaction cards in Moore's wallet. Five of the cards were issued to various aliases of Moore. Three were issued to Moore's mother. One card was issued to her father.

Police also found gift cards and a prepaid Visa card that corresponded with transactions incurred on the fraudulent accounts, as well as items that matched items purchased using the fraudulent credit cards.

Fleet Farm provided police with images of Moore buying some of the fraudulently-purchased items at the store.

Police spoke with Moore on July 26 and told her they were investigating the unauthorized use of credit cards and that the thefts totaled more than $10,000. Moore denied using any credit cards in that amount. Moore said she was authorized to use some of the cards even though none of them were in her name.

Police determined that at least $8,000 of fraud could be connected to Moore.

If convicted of the felony charges, Moore could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.