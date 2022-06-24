Police: Woman walking her dog leads to heroin arrest

Jun. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A woman out walking her dog was ultimately arrested for outstanding warrants and heroin-related drug offenses, police say.

Taylor N. Lapham, 26, 520 Maple St., Chippewa Falls, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of heroin delivery and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Lapham, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety.

Lapham returns to court Aug. 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer on routine patrol on June 18 noticed a woman walking a dog near Whipple and Cameron streets, and recognized her as Lapham.

The officer conducted a records check and discovered Lapham had several outstanding arrest warrants.

The officer then noticed that Lapham picked up her dog and was walking faster.

The officer then stopped Lapham and she asked if she had done something wrong. The officer told her she would be arrested for several warrants.

Based on the officer's advice, Lapham called someone to pick up the dog. When she handed the dog off to a man, she tried handing him a pouch.

The officer took the pouch, which had several small plastic bags containing heroin.

Lapham told the officer there were additional illegal drugs inside her fanny pack.

A search of all of Lapham's belongings netted additional plastic bags with heroin, a digital scale, used syringe, a pocket knife, several pink pills, a phone and cash.

Lapham told the officer she was unwilling to answer questions regarding her drug use and suspected drug delivery activities.

Lapham is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges in the new case, Lapham could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.