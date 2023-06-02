Police: Woman wounded in shooting near OU campus

Jun. 2—Norman police are investigating a shooting near the University of Oklahoma campus that left a woman hospitalized.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue at approximately 10:38 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, officers located a 45-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released, police reported.

"The initial investigation indicates that there was a disturbance in the parking lot of the apartment complex prior to the shooting," a department spokesperson said in a news release. "The individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting left the area before officers arrived on scene."

OU, in a text alert, reported a law enforcement emergency near campus at 10:47 p.m. in the area of 1111 Oak Tree Ave.

"Avoid area," the alert stated.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's criminal investigations division.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).