Police find woman's body found in Puna yard

Sep. 16—Hawaii island police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a woman's body was found in Puna early today.

Patrol officers initially responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 15-300 block of Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. It was reported the home was undergoing renovation and that no one should be on the property, the Hawaii Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they saw numerous shattered glass windows and fresh footprints on the sidewalk of the residence.

Officers located a man hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property and took him into custody on suspicion of trespassing.

Police then saw the woman's lifeless body in the yard behind the residence with numerous blunt force trauma to her head and body.

She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10 :53 a.m. Her identity was not immediately available.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. John Balberde of the Area I Criminal I Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde @hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.