Police:Womanshot dead, son pistol-whipped in Hartford domestic violence incident

Jul. 18—He identified the victim killed as 64-year-old Carolyn Williams.

Logan and Williams were residents of Oakland Terrace in Hartford, according to police.

"We're investigating this as a domestic incident," Boisvert said.

Just before 8:10 p.m. Monday, Hartford police were called to Oakland Terrace after a 911 caller reported a domestic incident, Boisvert said. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s on the porch with head injuries. He told police his mother had been shot, Boisvert said.

"Officers entered the home," where they found Logan with a "firearm within reach," he said. Officers arrested Logan and found Williams shot dead in the home, Boisvert said.

Boisvert said police determined Logan pistol-whipped Williams' son during the incident. He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Boisvert said the department's Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are leading the investigation.

A state judge signed off on a warrant for Logan's arrest and bond was set at $3 million.

Anyone with information can call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

