Police won’t be charged in death of Amir Locke, Black man killed during no-knock warrant

No charges will be filed in the death of Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man fatally shot by a SWAT team officer during a no-knock warrant raid in Minneapolis in February, officials announced Wednesday.

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Wednesday they are declining to file criminal charges in his death.

The officials said they determined that after a “thorough review,” "there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case.”

The statement said the State would be unable to disprove “beyond a reasonable doubt" elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that would have authorized use of force by Mark Hanneman, the officer who shot Locke.

Locke was killed on Feb. 2 after officers stormed into the apartment he was in and found him on the couch covered in a blanket. Minneapolis police said the officer opened fire after seeing the barrel of a gun come into view from under the blanket.

The shooting sparked outrage and protests, as Locke was not a suspect in the investigation connected to the search warrants.

“Amir Locke’s life mattered,” the attorneys said in a joint statement. “He should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy. Amir Locke was not a suspect in the underlying Saint Paul criminal investigation nor was he named in the search warrants. Amir Locke is a victim."

“This tragedy may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case,” the statement added.

The County Attorney and Attorney General met with Locke’s family Wednesday morning to share their condolences again ahead of the announcement.

