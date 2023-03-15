Police: Wooster man dead, 17-year-old son in custody following Tuesday night shooting

A Wooster man is dead and his 17-year-old son is in custody following a shooting Tuesday night in the 1600 block of Gasche Street. According to police, the man died of his wounds early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Wooster Police Department, a man was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Gasche Street just after 11 p.m. and died of his wounds early Wednesday morning.

The man had been involved in an altercation with the teen, his 17-year-old son, according to police.

Police rendered aid to the shooting victim until Wooster EMS transported him to Wooster Community Hospital where he was stabilized, according to the release.

He was then taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital, where he died from his injuries, the Summit County Coroner told police.

Police took the 17-year-old into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

