Police: Worcester break-in suspect found hiding in tree after chase that spanned multiple highways

A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a breaking and entering shortly after 2 a.m. assisted Worcester police officers in the pursuit of a suspect on Route 290, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect then continued onto the eastbound side of Interstate 90, where troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device. The suspect then attempted to pull over, and while doing so, crashed and ran into the woods, state police said.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., a state police helicopter equipped with an Infared camera located the suspect in a tree in the woods in the area of Cordaville Road in Southboro.

Video from the scene showed the suspect’s wrecked vehicle being lifted out of the woods as troopers scoured the area for evidence.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and state police say they will be charging him for motor vehicle offenses. He’ll also face charges in connection with the alleged break-in in Worcester.

Video captured at the scene of the break-in showed a large rock on the ground inside the sneaker shop next to a shattered display case. Open boxes of Nike sneakers were also visible.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

