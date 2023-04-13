Police: Worcester woman cried out for help, then robbed good Samaritan who stopped at knifepoint

A Worcester woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police say she cried out for help on a city street and then robbed a good Samaritan who stopped to check on her at knifepoint.

Angelic Berry, 32, is facing charges including armed robbery and resisting arrest, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Main and Benefit streets around 6 a.m. spoke with a man who said he was driving on Main Street when he heard a woman cry out for help.

Police say the man got out of his car and tried to speak with the woman but she suddenly pulled out a knife and demanded money. The man complied with the woman’s order.

After obtaining a description of the woman, police tracked her down on Benefit Street. When officers tried to arrest her, she allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and refused to get into the cruiser.

It’s not clear when Berry will be called to court.

