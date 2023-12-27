Police: Worker crushed to death when trailer collapses in Westboro

An investigation is underway after a worker was crushed to death by a collapsed trailer in Westboro on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a worker trapped at 4400 Computer Drive just before 9:30 a.m. found a man trapped under the shipping container portion of a tractor-trailer, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Crews attempted to save the man’s life but he was ultimately pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Westboro police with an investigation.

Amazon purchased the sprawling space at 4400 Computer Drive in a deal registered on Dec. 23, 2021, the MetroWest Daily News reported at the time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

