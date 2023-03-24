Police working 'critical incident' in Phoenix that sent officer to hospital

Breaking news

Phoenix police say they are working a "critical incident" near Ninth and Atlanta avenues in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower, police are investigating "a critical incident" in the area, with traffic restrictions in place for the surrounding neighborhood. Police have not specified what the critical incident is.

On Twitter, Phoenix police say one officer has been taken to the hospital and the scene is still active.

