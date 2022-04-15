Police working to ID suspect in Orlando drive-by shooting

A person is in stable condition after a drive-by shooting in Orlando Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on North Terry Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect vehicle was located in the 60 block of West Amelia Street.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

