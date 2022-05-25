Police working to identify a disoriented elderly woman found near a Waffle House

Police in Canton need help identifying a woman found wandering in a parking lot.

Investigators say a witness called 911 Tuesday afternoon. The woman was found near the Waffle House on Northside Parkway in the Canton Marketplace shopping center.

Police posted on Facebook asking for help identifying the woman.

Canton police believe the woman speaks a Chinese dialect. Investigators say interpreters are attempting to communicate with the woman. She was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee for an evaluation.

If you have any information on who she is, Canton Police encouraging anyone with information to call 911.

