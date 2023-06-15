Police working to identify man who died Wednesday after driving into a tree

An unidentified man died after drifting off the road and hitting a tree in Petersburg Wednesday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said the man was heading east on Willow Grove Road towards Fivefoot Prong Lane in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu. The man was speeding, according to police, and lost control of the car near a curve in the road at 9:21 p.m.

The car went off the right side of the road, and police said it continued moving for about 300 feet before hitting a tree and catching fire.

The man, who police are still working to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash, and police are still investigating the cause.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. A. Mitchell at (302) 697-4454 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware single-car crash leaves man dead, police seeking his identity