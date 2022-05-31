Police working to identify man found wandering in Fayetteville, reunite him with family
Police are working to identify a man found wandering in the Fayetteville.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fayetteville police released a photo of the man, who they say was found in the Innisbrook Way area.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen turns himself in to police following deadly shooting
Vigil planned at metro school for family members killed in Savannah boat crash
Gwinnett man deposited hundreds into a Bank of America ATM -- but it never showed up
The man told police his name is Richard Terry Harris.
Police are working to help reunite him with his family.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4357.