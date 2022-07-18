Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river.

Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.

Police said the body was that of an adult man, but so far, they have not been able to identify him. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death.

Police say the incident is an active death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.