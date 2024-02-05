Police working to identify suspect who fired gun during argument in Huber Heights

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Huber Heights Saturday.

At around 5:11 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a person shot, according to a spokesperson for the Huber Heights Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male claiming to be shot who had a scratch on his thumb, the spokesperson said. He declined a medic.

Officers were told this started when multiple males showed up on Troy Villa Boulevard and began arguing with the victim and his family.

At some point during the argument, the suspect fired a weapon.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter and anyone else who may have been involved, the spokesperson said.

