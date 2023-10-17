Police working to identify suspects in 2020 triple murder on Old Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are continuing their efforts to identify three unknown suspects who were involved in a triple murder in 2020.

The shooting happened three years ago on Oct. 17, 2020 outside a home located in the 2000 block of Old Elm Hill Pike.

PREVIOUS | 3 dead in apparent drug-related shooting on Old Elm Hill Pike; Suspects sought

According to Metro police, Gennaro Daniele, Jesus Torrero and Quencharios Edmonds all died as a result of the shooting.

In the initial investigation, witnesses told officers that a gunman fired at Daniele and Torrero from behind a building and then fled in a burgundy Chevrolet sedan.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Shortly after the shooting, a car matching that same description was seen at TriStar Summit Medical Center. At the time, Metro police said the three suspects inside attempted to drop off gunshot victim Quencharios Edmonds, but sped away after they were approached by hospital staff.

Edmonds was later found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV, which was parked on Enon Springs Road in Smyrna.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Three years later, the three suspects remain unidentified. Authorities reported that the deadly shooting was believed to be drug-related.

Anyone with information about the 2020 shooting is asked to call 615-742-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.