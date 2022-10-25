Police working incident, large crime scene at DeKalb County night club

Police are on the scene of a DeKalb County night club where caution tape is surrounding the building.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene on Glenwood Road to get more details on what happened.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gehlbach said one person who has a family member still on the scene as a possible witness said there may have been a shooting at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge night club involving security officers.

Crime scene investigators got to the scene to begin their investigation.

There are visible markers from the front door all the way to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot.

DeKalb County police have not released any information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more details on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 6 a.m.

