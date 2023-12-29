Police working major crash at Amarillo Blvd. and Tennessee; 1 hospitalized

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said Friday that officers are working a major traffic crash at Amarillo Boulevard and Tennessee, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic lanes are currently closed in both directions, and police said at least one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic investigators are on the scene, and traffic is currently being diverted away from the area.

"We will advise when the scene is cleared and traffic can resume back to normal. We appreciate the community's cooperation during this investigation," APD said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police working major crash at Amarillo Blvd. and Tennessee