Police working to track down 911 caller who allegedly threatened shooting at Salem middle school

The Salem Police Department received a series of anonymous 911 calls and threats throughout the morning on Friday. These calls included various false reports of shots fired, profanity, and hang-ups.

According to police, the same caller also alleged he was going to stage a shooting attack on Collins Middle School.

The police assessed the threat as not credible, but due to the mass school shootings across the country, the police heightened their security and presence at Collins for Friday classes along with further presence at all schools in Salem.

“The Salem Police Department views threats to the safety of our children as our highest priority,” said Police Chief Lucas Miller.

An investigation into the source of these calls remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

