Police: We are working to track down a trio of armed carjackers

Seattle police said they are searching for a group of armed suspects who stole three cars on Wednesday.

At 12:05 p.m., the suspects pictured in the photo above approached a man at a gas station in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South, pointed a gun and stole the man’s minivan, authorities said.

As they drove away, police said the trio ripped the gas hose from the pump, which struck the victim and knocked him to the ground.

Police believe that later that night, the same trio had approached a man at 13th Avenue South and South Judkins Street.

At 11 p.m., the man was getting out of his car and the group reportedly pointed a gun at the man and took his keys.

However, the group did not get far as they were apparently unable to drive the car, which had a manual transmission, police said. The trio left the running car behind.

Less than an hour after that failed attempt, police said the group approached another man in a parking lot in the 600 block of 9th Avenue, pointed a gun, and stole the man’s phone, wallet and SUV.

Surveillance photos from the gas station incident show what the suspects had and the face of one of the men.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s robbery unit at 206-684-5535.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP