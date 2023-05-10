Police worry Acton smash-and-grab is the work of Florida gang

Authorities are investigating several smash-and-grabs in Acton they say are consistent with the activity of a nationwide criminal enterprise organized in Florida.

Officers responding to 10 Granite Road on Tuesday around 6 p.m. found several motor vehicles with their windows shattered and valuables stolen, according to Acton Police. A witness took several pictures of the suspect’s car, described as a black Chevy Blazer with its rear license plate concealed.

The vehicle fled the scene but was spotted by Westford Police a short time later with Florida registration plates, according to officials.

No arrests have been made, but authorities believe these crimes are the work of The Felony Lane Gane (FLG). Police say the FLG drives north in the springtime and targets any unattended cars that have valuables, including cell phones and credit cards, left in plain sight. They usually target gyms, day care facilities, and parks in broad daylight, according to law enforcement officials.

Acton Police say they’re increasing patrols in the NARA Park area, but are urging people to remove all valuables from their car when it’s unattended.

Similarly, they’re asking anyone who lives in the area of NARA Park to check their surveillance cameras for any signs of the suspect car and/or its occupants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

