Police: Wrentham officers broke window of pickup truck, pepper-sprayed driver who fled into Foxboro

Police in Wrentham were forced to break the window of a pickup truck and pepper-spray a man who allegedly led officers on a chase through multiple communities early Tuesday morning.

Officers patrolling Route 1 around 2 a.m. spotted a Dodge Dakota pull into the parking lot of a closed business and attempted to stop the driver after learning there was no information associated with the truck, according to the Wrentham Police Department.

As the officers chased after the truck, the driver evaded multiple blockades, allegedly refusing to turn of his engine.

The officers then put down stop sticks, shattered one of the truck’s windows, and sprayed the driver with non-lethal pepper spray, according to the police.

Police say the driver then nearly struck two officers, backed into a tree, hit two police cruisers, and fled into Foxobro on flattened tires.

The truck then became disabled on South Street in Foxboro and the driver was taken into custody.

Police did not release the driver’s name because he allegedly refused to provide his name and had no identification on him.

The driver is facing charges including failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage, uninsured motor vehicle, attaching plates, unregistered motor vehicle, and number plate violation.

Police noted that the suspect’s fingerprints were submitted to the FBI to identify him.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

