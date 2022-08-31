Police say wrong-way driver attempts to run down state trooper

Aug. 31—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Police said a Rockwood man under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug lead officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday, reaching speeds of more than 110 mph and traveling the wrong way on U.S. Route 219.

The vehicle's tires blew out when state troopers laid spike strips on the roadway, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Chad R. Beals, 46, of the 100 block of Sherman Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, reckless endangerment, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and four traffic summaries.

According to a complaint affidavit, Meyersdale police responded to a report of a man on drugs on Seventh Avenue, who believed people where after him. Beals allegedly stole a 2014 Chevrolet SUV and raced away, refusing to stop for police.

Beals lead multiple police units on a chase through southern Somerset County, and at one point he drove the wrong way on Route 219, a limited access highway, the affidavit said.

State troopers laid spikes across the road which blew out the front tires.

Beals allegedly turned around on Stoystown Road and attempted to run down a trooper. Beals then crashed into the back of a patrol car while attempting to escape and didn't stop until his vehicle was boxed in by patrol cars, the affidavit said.

Troopers said Beals was driving with a driver's license that was suspended because of a previous DUI charge.

Beals was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and denied bond. He is being held in the Somerset County Jail.