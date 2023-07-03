Police: Wrong-way driver causes multiple accidents on Route 3, tased after exiting car with knife

A wrong-way driver allegedly caused multiple accidents along Route 3 in Weymouth Saturday night before allegedly exiting his vehicle with a knife.

Callers told state troopers the reckless driver was going south in the Northbound lane and had caused multiple accidents just after 8:00 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Several troopers and local police officers attempted to locate the car but were successful, MSP says. Police say the driver eventually got back on the highway, briefly going in the right direction before turning about face and driving into oncoming traffic.

After causing more accidents, police say the man crashed his vehicle into a guardrail. Witnesses told police the man exited the car wielding a knife.

Arriving troopers attempted to tase the man but the suspect was not affected. Police say the driver then threw the knife into the nearby treeline and was taken into custody.

Two lanes on Route 3 were shut down as troopers investigated the scene.

The suspect was transported to South Shore Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, MSP says.

The name of the alleged wrong-way driver or the charges he is facing have not yet been released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW