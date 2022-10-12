Police: Wrong-way driver charged with DWI

Oct. 12—A Henniker man was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence after police say he drove his pickup truck the wrong way on I-89 in Concord early Wednesday.

Allen Whitcomb, 69, also was charged with reckless conduct and resisting arrest, after police used spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from New Hampshire State Police.

Around midnight Tuesday, police began getting reports of a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate. A state police dispatcher was able to maintain contact with a citizen who was providing updates of the vehicle's location as troopers responded.

Meanwhile, officers from the Hopkinton Police Department set up spike strips and were able to intercept the vehicle and bring it to a stop. They took the driver, later identified as Whitcomb, into custody.

Whitcomb was released on personal recognizance.

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta by email at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or by phone at 603-223-4381.