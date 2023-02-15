Police: Wrong-way driver charged with DWI

Feb. 15—A Massachusetts woman was arrested on DWI charges after authorities say she drove north on the southbound side of I-93 into New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

State police identified the driver as Michelle Valdez, 31, of Andover, Mass. She was also charged with reckless conduct and reckless operation.

The incident began when state police were notified by their counterparts in Massachusetts that a wrong-way driver was headed their way around 2:45 a.m. Additional 911 calls started coming in, reporting that the vehicle was a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a news release.

As troopers and Windham police officers responded to the area, the vehicle pulled over in the left breakdown lane near Exit 2 in Salem. That's where police arrested the driver, identified as Valdez, the release said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381, or by email at: Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.