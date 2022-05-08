Police: WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested in fatal Ormond Beach crash

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested Friday, accused of killing a motorist in a March auto accident in Ormond Beach, police said.

Sytch, 49, was charged with DUI causing death, driving on a suspended license causing serious injury, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, according to court records.

Court records show Sytch was released Saturday from jail on $227,500 bail.

Ormond Beach police said that on March 25, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

A blood test taken at the time of the crash showed Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3-1/2 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

Sytch was arrested Friday at Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10 p.m. with the help of Daytona Beach police, authorities said.

"Mr. Lasseter’s family has been notified of these developments, and our heartfelt thoughts continue to be with them as we proceed through this process," Ormond Beach police stated in a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested in fatal Ormond crash