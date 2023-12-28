Police: This New Year's Eve, don't fire a gun in the air

Despite divided opinions on gun ownership across the United States, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department hopes everyone can agree on one thing this New Year's Eve.

"Firing a gun into the air is just not safe," IMPD chief communications officer Alexa Boyland said.

Officers regularly respond to calls about gunshots on New Year's Eve. Even those fired directly upward can be deadly.

"I'm not a physics major, but what goes up must come down," Boyland said. "We would hate if someone who's celebrating New Year's Eve does so recklessly and causes a person, a family, a young child harm, because that's the reality of it."

According to IMPD officials, a bullet can ascend over a mile in the air, then fall at a rate of 300-500 feet per second depending on the caliber of the ammunition. That's well over the rate of 150-170 feet per second necessary to penetrate human skin. Just 200 feet per second is enough to penetrate the human skull.

One such falling bullet killed a 13-year-old Hammond boy playing basketball in July 2017. Detectives suspected the bullet that killed him was fired by someone in the area celebrating the Fourth of July, another popular holiday for skyward gunshots.

Firing a weapon this New Year's Eve could lead to your arrest, a charge of criminal recklessness — a Level 6 felony in Indiana — a potential fine of up to $10,000 and between six and two and a half years in jail. Boyland suggested gun owners explore avenues to ring in the new year that don't run the risk of five-figure fines or jail time.

"There are other ways to celebrate, right?" Boyland said. "Use, gosh, I don't know, an air horn. Confetti. Find something else."

IMPD urges anyone who sees someone firing a weapon or hears gunshots to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Police: This New Year's Eve, consider not firing a gun in the air