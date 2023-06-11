Police: New York man arrested after man shot in Manchester, NH near Harmony Montgomery memorial

A man from Queens, New York has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 27-year-old man near a memorial for Harmony Montgomery, police said.

Gil Diaz, 26, was charged with first degree assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, unsworn falsification, and resisting arrest, police said. Diaz was uncooperative with officers and initially gave a false name.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Manchester Police responded to 140 Orange St. for a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. The victim was uncooperative with police and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police he was sitting on the porch, heard a loud bang and then saw a man walking north between two houses. Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect.

Shortly afterwards, officers found a man meeting the suspect’s description.

The shooting on Saturday occurred a few feet away from an apartment that had been searched by Manchester Police and the FBI related to the Harmony Montgomery case. The 7-year-old New Hampshire girl has been missing since 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is accused in her murder and a trial could begin later this year. On Thursday, he was found guilty of all charges in a firearms trial.

Memorials for Harmony on Saturday were surrounded by crime scene tape as they were part of the scene being processed for the Orange Street shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

