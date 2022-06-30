Police: New York man in critical condition after Bridgeport shooting

A New York man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at a party on Wednesday night.

Bridgeport police responded to the 800 block of Hancock Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Police were called after shots were fired at a party in the multifamily home.

The victim, a 23-year-old New York man, sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

The shooting is an isolated incident, the victim knew his attacker, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Identification Unit served a search warrant on Hancock Avenue where they collected several pieces of evidence.

The suspect, Faruq Ishan Santos, 28, was located by police at the Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Station where he was placed under arrest. An alleged accomplice, Vernaje Marie Hoheb, 19, was found at the Bridgeport Train Station in possession of a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, police said. Police believe the weapon may have been used in the crime. Hoheb was placed under arrest. Both suspects were then transported to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Santos is charged with risk of injury to a minor, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree assault, illegal alteration of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $250,000.

Hoheb was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with a police officer, and illegal alteration of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

Santos and Hoheb are scheduled in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Detective Eliud Henry at 203-581-5258 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).