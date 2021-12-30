Police: New York man found unconscious after stealing car at Vernon gas station

Dec. 30—A 37-year-old man is in Crawford County jail, accused by state police of stealing a minivan that had been left running outside a Conneaut Lake Road gas station early Wednesday and dragging a person who had been an occupant in the vehicle for several feet before fleeing the scene.

Nicholas E. Smith of Herkimer, N.Y., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday and held in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Smith allegedly got behind the wheel of a running 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan in the parking lot of Sheetz, 16590 Conneaut Lake Rd., adjacent to the roundabout in Vernon Township, at approximately 1:50 a.m., according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

In hopes of stopping the theft, a friend of the vehicle's owner grabbed the passenger side door as it began backing up in the parking lot, police reported. The friend was dragged about 5 to 10 feet and nearly run over, according to police.

The minivan then headed west on Conneaut Lake Road at a high rate of speed, the vehicle owner told police. It was soon located, abandoned, near the intersection of Route 322 and Cervone Drive, slightly more than a half-mile from where it had been taken, according to the criminal complaint.

Police followed footprints in the snow from the vehicle to several nearby businesses, including a fenced area that had been damaged at Tractor Supply Co. Still following the footprints, police continued to a nearby wooded area, where they located an unconscious Smith, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon searching Smith, police located the vehicle owner's wallet, identification cards and numerous prescription pills that had been in the vehicle. Smith acknowledged having consumed alcohol and prescription pills and was later transported to Meadville Medical Center for evaluation.

Smith faces felony charges of aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces an ungraded charge of DUI as well as three summary charges for criminal mischief, criminal trespass and careless driving.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.