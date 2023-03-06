Police: York Middle School teacher arrested after slapping student

A teacher at York Middle School was arrested and lost her job after allegedly slapping a 13-year-old student last week inside the school.

The York Police Department says Mary Katherine Long is facing a charge of third-degree assault and battery. She turned herself in at the police department on Monday and was released on bond.

According to a police report, the teen told authorities that Long “slapped him on the right cheek with the back of her left hand and said, ‘How would you like it if someone slapped you?’” The incident happened last Thursday.

SEE: Mother says son was bullied when parents, students got into fight on CMS bus

The police report says the teen was “play slapping with a friend” while the class was lining up, and Long asked them to stop. When they kept play-slapping, she went over and slapped the teen.

One other student reported that they saw Long slap the student.

York School District 1 told Channel 9 in a statement that Long was first placed on administrative leave, but she was no longer employed with the district as of Friday.

(WATCH: CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student)