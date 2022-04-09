Police: Young child struck and killed on Everett road

Everett police are investigating the death of a child who was reportedly struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The child was under 5 years old, according to Everett Police’s public information officer, Kerby Duncan.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and there does not appear to be any criminal element at this time.

19th Avenue Southeast will be closed just south of 112th Street for several hours while detectives investigate.

This is a developing story.