Police: Young man killed in shooting at Palm Trace Apartments

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Westside apartment complex.

According to JSO, around 9:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the Palm Trace Apartments located on 103rd Street, where a young man was found shot.

The victim—who police say is between the age of 18 and 25—was taken to a local hospital where he died.

JSO said they do not believe this shooting is connected to any of the six separate shootings over Easter weekend.

