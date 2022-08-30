Police: Young Muncie man entered school grounds with rifle, ammunition

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Muncie man was arrested after he allegedly entered the grounds of a southside elementary school while armed with a rifle and carrying ammunition.

Jaydin Lawrence Young, 19, was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond, preliminarily charged with possessing a firearm on school property and intimidation.

According to an affidavit, Young shortly before 3 p.m. Friday exchanged angry words with a man who had declined to buy him tobacco products at the Royal Smoke Shop, 101 W. Memorial Drive.

The man said after he demanded Young leave the property, the teen "pulled out a gun and said this is how people get shot."

The man told police after he noticed the gun did not contain a magazine holding ammunition, Young fled on foot in the direction of nearby South View Elementary School, 2100 S. Franklin St.

More:New security team in place for Muncie Community Schools

At least two city police officers were at the school as students left for the day without incident.

A school safety officer told city police he had observed a person matching Young's description "hiding in a bush behind the school."

The teen was then seen fleeing from the property, eventually traveling south on railroad tracks. He was apprehended near 23rd Street.

More:Court upholds Muncie teen's 20-year sentence for gun-related convictions

At the time of his arrest, police said, Young had a rifle and "two magazines which were loaded." More ammunition was reportedly found in his backpack.

Both of the preliminary charges against the Muncie resident are Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month sentences.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Man entered Muncie elementary school grounds with rifle, ammo