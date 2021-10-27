Police: Youngwood man 'forgot' cocaine baggies in sock when booked into county jail

Oct. 26—A Youngwood man told police he forgot he had two baggies of cocaine in his sock as he was being processed this month at Westmoreland County Prison, police said.

When George R. Weightman III, 43, was picked up Oct. 9 on an arrest warrant for theft, a jail guard found "two knotted clear plastic baggies of a white powdery substance" tucked inside his right sock as he was being processed, state police said.

One of the theft investigators, Trooper Charles Huss, was watching the search and said Weightman quickly admitted that the substance was cocaine.

"He said he forgot he had the cocaine on him," Huss wrote in court papers.

Weightman was being processed on charges filed in connection with the theft of $50,00 worth of guns, tools, coins and military collectibles.

He was arrested this month after telling investigators he broke into houses in Adamsburg and Hempfield to fund a drug addiction. He was already jailed without bail on numerous counts of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and weapons violations.

Troopers believe Weightman used several locations to stash the weapons, including two houses in Greensburg where authorities said 21 guns were found in a mattress. Six more guns were recovered from a man who had purchased them from Weightman for $700, according to court papers.

Weightman has a hearing on the theft charges Thursday. A hearing was scheduled Nov. 19 on the new charges of illegal possession of cocaine and illegal possession of a controlled substance inside a prison.

He remains in jail.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .